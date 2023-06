Putin on Monday appeared in a Kremlin video address. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday appeared in a Kremlin video address, speaking for the first time since the aborted mutiny of a mercenary chief this weekend.

Putin addressed a youth forum dubbed the "Engineers of the future" where he praised companies for ensuring "the stable operation" of the country's industry "in the face of severe external challenges".

