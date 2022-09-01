Punjabi Singer Nirvair Singh Killed In Road Accident In Australia

Nirvair Singh moved to Australia nine years ago to pursue his singing career.

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh was killed in a horrific crash in Australia on Tuesday, according to 9News. The father-of-two was caught in a three-vehicle collision near Melbourne caused by a speeding Kia sedan, the outlet further said quoting the police. The incident took place at 3.30pm on Bulla-Diggers Rest Road in Diggers Rest and the 23-year-old driver of the sedan has been arrested and charged, the police further said. Mr Singh, 42, was on his way to a job site when he was struck.

The out-of-control Kia hit two other vehicles and then a jeep, which came into Mr Singh's path and he died on the spot, the police said.

A woman was inside the jeep was injured and taken to hospital, reported 9News. Some witnesses told the outlet that the car was being driven erratically in the area.

The driver faces charges of dangerous driving causing death, and another one of causing serious injury, reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and unlicensed driving. He will be produced before the Magistrates' court later in the day.

According to a Daily Mail report, Mr Singh came to Australia nine years ago to pursue his singing career.

A number of his followers and friends have posted messages on Mr Singh's Facebook page.

"Very sad may God give strength to family!" said one of the users. "May god rest your soul in peace," said another.

Mr Singh gained fame with the song Tere Bina from the album 'My Turn'. His other hits include Darda-a-Dil, Je Russgi, Ferrari Dream and Hikk Thok Ke.