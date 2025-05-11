Free Flights, Cash Bonus: Inside Trump's New Plan For Migrants Who Self-Deport From US

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing a new self-deportation program offering free flights and cash bonuses to undocumented migrants to help them leave America voluntarily. Titled "Project Homecoming," the new programme will end up saving taxpayers "billions and billions" of dollars, Trump said in a video announcing the signing of the order.

"Today, I signed an Executive Order to launch the first-ever self-deportation program. Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including-sudden deportation, in a place and manner solely of our discretion. TO ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS: BOOK YOUR FREE FLIGHT RIGHT NOW!" he wrote on X, along with the 90-second video.

In the video, the US President said the new programme will make it easy for "illegal aliens" to leave America without facing legal repercussions.

"Any illegal alien can simply show up at an airport and receive a free flight out of our country... We have also launched a phone app called CBP Home. That's C-B-P-H-O-M-E, where illegals can book a free flight to any foreign country. As long as it's not here, you can go anywhere you want," he said.

The American leader also announced a "very important exit bonus" to "incentivise" the illegal migrant's self-deportation.

Earlier this week, the US Homeland Security announced that migrants would be offered a $1,000 stipend each to leave. Per the department, it's a "70 per cent" cheaper option, as currently, it costs DHS over $17,000 of American taxpayers' money to arrest, detain, and deport an illegal migrant.

Trump asserted that the "deportation bonus will save American taxpayers billions and billions of dollars...Eventually, when the illegals are gone, it will save us trillions of dollars."

The US President also warned that illegal aliens who do not comply with his order and choose to remain in America "will face severe consequences." However, he added that if aliens behaved, they may get a chance to come back to America.

"Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including significant jail time, enormous financial penalties, confiscation of all property, garnishment of all wages, imprisonment and incarceration, and sudden deportation. In a place and manner solely of our discretion. So, to all illegal aliens, book your free flight right now. We want you out of America, but if you're really good, we're going to try and help you get back in. Thank you," he added.

Since taking office in January, Trump has launched a wide-scale immigration crackdown, arresting the deporting migrants for run-ins with authorities, questioning judges' power to rule against the government's decisions and attempting to end several legal immigration pathways.