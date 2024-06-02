Princess Diana's Personal Letters To Her Former Housekeeper To Be Auctioned

All the letters are signed by Princess Diana and are handwritten by her.

Several letters and holiday postcards written by Princess Diana to one of her former housekeepers are set to be auctioned on June 27. According to the New York Post, the collection includes correspondence between the Princess of Wales and her former housekeeper Maud Pendrey, after her marriage to the then Prince Charles in 1981. 14 Christmas and New Year cards that were exchanged in 1981-1985 are also being auctioned.

The letters and cards are part of a Princess Di sale hosted by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills. They are expected to fetch six figures at the upcoming auction.







Many of these letters include personal details and milestones of Diana's life. One of the handwritten notes in blank ink on a royal letterhead which is dated September 8, 1982, mentions the ''tremendous success'' of her honeymoon with Prince Charles.

Shortly after the birth of her first son William, Diana described herself as an "extremely proud and lucky mother." ''William has brought us such happiness and contentment, and consequently, I cannot wait for masses more,'' she added.

A note from September 1982 on a Balmoral Castle letterhead thanked the employees for their gift to Prince William. ''We are so thrilled & delighted with your wonderful cardigans — thank you very much for spoiling William, he doesn't deserve it,'' the letter read.

It is signed, ''Take great care & much love from us all, Diana.''

Another 2-page letter written on July 13, 1983, included Diana's playful and quirky side. She described the helicopter taking off from Althorp and wondered whether they could see her waving from the top.

Princess Diana was considered to be one of the most famous women in the world with both her charity work and private life making headlines. Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, divorced King Charles in 1996. She was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.