Prince Harry Visits World's Largest Sand Island In Australia

Prince Harry visited the Fraser Island, recognised by Unesco as a World Heritage Site. (File)

Prince Harry on Monday visited Fraser Island, the largest sand island in the world, during his official visit to Australia but pregnant wife Meghan did not take part in the official programme.

Registered by the Unesco as a World Heritage Site in 1992, Fraser Island, located in the eastern state of Queensland, has 1,630 square km of wild nature, reports Efe news.

The Duke of Sussex will also take part in a conservation programme and taste a menu consisting of traditional food of the region, which will include berries and crocodile meat, among others.

Kensington Palace announced on Saturday that although Meghan will also travel to the island, she will not follow the official visit schedule.

Australia is the first stop of an Oceania tour by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The tour will also take them to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand and return to Sydney for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games for disabled military veterans.