Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Be Stripped Of Royal Titles Over Race Scandal: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon lose their royal titles under proposed new laws. According to a UK lawmaker, the royals will face a "Bill in Parliament to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles," Newsweek reported.

Bob Seely, Conservative Member of Parliament said that the UK government should consider the "nuclear option" because the Sussexes "trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation's life."

Mr Siley plans to propose an amendment that would remove Harry and Meghan's royal titles. "In the next couple of weeks, I shall present a Bill in Parliament to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles," he said.

Mr Siley added, "I'm not a Republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest instalment of the couple's feud with the rest of the Royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option."

"My aim is simple: if someone doesn't want to be royal, that is a decision we respect - but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation's life," Mr Seely added. "Sources close to the Sussexes have stressed that Harry and Meghan are not behind claims made in Omid Scobie's book. But I suspect that few people believe such denials."

It comes after the royal book "Endgame" by Omid Scobie named the two royals who have allegedly raised concerns over Harry and Meghan's son, Prince Archie's skin colour.

However, the Dutch version of the book was soon taken off the shelves due to a "translation error."

Meanwhile, Express.co.uk reported that a meeting is said to be taking place next week between King Charles and Prince William on the topic, with the Prince of Wales said to be demanding "action" is taken.