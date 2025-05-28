Pressure Builds On Yunus To Hold Elections In Bangladesh By December

As the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh remains undecided on a date for holding elections in the country, which was its mandate, pressure is mounting on him to announce elections and hand over the reins to am elected government.

Political parties like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party have been holding massive rallies in several cities, including capital Dhaka, demanding elections by December.

Today the Acting Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Tarique Rahman, warned the interim government against delaying elections.

"People have started believing that using reforms as a shield, some within the interim government and outside have some different intentions," he said.

"I often make a point that bears repeating: reforming individual mindsets is far more important than reforming texts or institutions on paper. After all, the constitution of North Korea proclaims the country to be the 'Democratic People's Republic of Korea'. The words may be there, but it is adherence, not articulation, that defines democratic integrity," he said

Muhammad Yunus has so far committed to a vague timeline from December to June next year for elections.

Hitting out at the interim government, Tarique Rahman asked, "What reforms can you expect from those who do not respect the law, those who disregard court orders?"

The reference was to the interim government's efforts to block Ishraque Hossain from becoming mayor of Dhaka South.

He said if the interim government wants to remain involved in governing the country, they should join the election and get the people's mandate.

Setting a deadline for the interim government, Mr Rahman said, "In the past, in Bangladesh, a caretaker government has held impartial elections. And we have seen in all cases that caretaker governments have completed national elections within three months... But today we are seeing that ten months have passed, and the interim government is not declaring a date and time for elections. We want a fascist free Bangladesh."

Targeting the interim government for blocking the party's Ishraque Hossain from becoming Mayor, Tarique Rahaman said, "During the rule of the fascist government that fled we have seen how court orders have been disregarded. I have to say with great sadness that after the fascist government fled, the people expected that the government will respect court orders. But we have seen disrespect of court orders and in those who have created hurdles for Ishraque Hossain to become mayor of Dhaka South, we are seeing the repeat of the same fascism."

"For any interim government, neutrality and credibility are its greatest assets. These must not be squandered. Nothing should be done that erodes public trust or alienates citizens," Tarique Rahman added.