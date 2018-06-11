President Donald Trump To Leave Singapore Tuesday: White House

President Trump is set to meet Kim Jong un on 12th June in Singapore (File)

President Donald Trump will leave Singapore on Tuesday evening after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un since preparatory talks have moved "more quickly than expected", the White House said.It said Trump would leave at 8:00pm local time Tuesday for the United States, a day earlier than expected, allowing around 11 hours for the unprecedented tete-a-tete."The discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected," a statement said."President Donald J. Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tomorrow morning at 9:00am," it added."Following the initial greeting, President Trump and Chairman Kim will participate in a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, an expanded bilateral meeting, and a working lunch."