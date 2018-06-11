President Donald Trump To Leave Singapore Tuesday: White House

"The discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected," a statement said.

World | | Updated: June 11, 2018 19:08 IST
President Trump is set to meet Kim Jong un on 12th June in Singapore (File)

Singapore:  President Donald Trump will leave Singapore on Tuesday evening after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un since preparatory talks have moved "more quickly than expected", the White House said.

It said Trump would leave at 8:00pm local time Tuesday for the United States, a day earlier than expected, allowing around 11 hours for the unprecedented tete-a-tete.

"President Donald J. Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tomorrow morning at 9:00am," it added.

"Following the initial greeting, President Trump and Chairman Kim will participate in a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, an expanded bilateral meeting, and a working lunch."

