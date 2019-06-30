"Invited" North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un To US: Donald Trump

"Anytime he wants to do it. I think we want to take this down to the next step, let's see what happens," President Donald Trump said.

World | | Updated: June 30, 2019 14:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Invited' North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un To US: Donald Trump

The impromptu meeting in the DMZ came after Trump issued an invitation on Twitter on Saturday


Panmunjom, South Korea: 

President Donald Trump said Sunday he had extended an invitation to North Korean Kim Jong Un to come to the United States, adding that "at some point it will all happen".

Asked by reporters after their talks if he had invited Kim to the US, Trump said he had. "Anytime he wants to do it. I think we want to take this down to the next step, let's see what happens."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald Trump invites Kim JongKim Jong Invited to US

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2019World Cup 2019Live TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsSamsung M40OnePlus 7 ProVivo Z1 ProNote 7 ProIndia vs EnglandWorld Cup

................................ Advertisement ................................