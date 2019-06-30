'Invited' North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un To US: Donald Trump

The impromptu meeting in the DMZ came after Trump issued an invitation on Twitter on Saturday

President Donald Trump said Sunday he had extended an invitation to North Korean Kim Jong Un to come to the United States, adding that "at some point it will all happen".

Asked by reporters after their talks if he had invited Kim to the US, Trump said he had. "Anytime he wants to do it. I think we want to take this down to the next step, let's see what happens."

