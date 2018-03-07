President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Laxmi Rai In Race For Presidency In Nepal

The presidential election will be held on March 13.
Ms Bhandari, the first woman president of the country, is seeking a second presidential term. She was elected as the second president of Nepal in October 2015.
This will be third presidential election in Nepal since the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.
Since Ms Bhandari has the support of ruling parties CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre as well as smaller parties, she is likely to get re-elected.
There are more than 800 votes in the electoral college.
According to Election Commission Spokesperson Nawaraj Dhakal, the code of conduct shall be applicable for all government bodies and people.