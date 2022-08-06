Pregnant Woman Among 5 Killed In Fiery Collision At Los Angeles Junction

The accused was arrested by law enforcement after the crash.

A horrific road accident took place in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles, US, on Thursday afternoon where a high-speed car rammed into several vehicles leaving at least five dead, including a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son.

The CCTV footage of the accident has been shared widely on the Internet. The clip shows a busy intersection with several cars running on it. Seconds later, a vehicle is seen approaching the intersection at a significantly high speed and slamming into the traffic. The impact also causes the involved vehicles to catch fire and smoke is seen billowing out of the debris in the video.

“Surveillance video shows a violent crash that left five dead, the intersection of La Brea and Slauson,” the text read.

TW: Surveillance video shows violent crash that left 5 dead, intersection of La Brea and Slauson, about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/gIb1hRTiU9 — Ray 鄺羡華 (@raykwong) August 5, 2022

According to KTLA, the accident took place around 1.40 pm at the intersection of South La Brea and Slauson near Ladera Park in Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol and the fire department responded to the emergency and helped people at the intersection. Two of the vehicles were reportedly engulfed in flames as the result of the crash.

The person who was behind the wheel of the speeding Mercedes has been identified as a 37-year-old nurse named Nicole Linton, the report added. She was arrested by law enforcement after the crash.

Investigators said that Ms Linton was over-speeding at the time of the crash and smashed through the busy traffic. She is currently in the hospital and cooperating with the authority in the investigation, the report added.

As per a report by Los Angeles Times, the crash killed five people including a 23-year-old pregnant woman and her one-year-old boy. The dead woman was reportedly going for a doctor's appointment with her boyfriend when the accident happened.