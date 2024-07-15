Political Implications Of Trump Assassination Bid For US Amid Uncertainty

Since the attempt on Donald Trump's life, Joe Biden has assumed the role of consoler-in-chief.

In the aftermath of an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Democrats are treading cautiously, navigating a complex landscape of political ramifications and moral considerations, The Hill reported.

President Joe Biden, out of respect for Trump and in response to the tragic events, has suspended all political activities, including the cessation of political advertisements. This pause has prompted introspection among Biden's allies and party operatives, who are grappling with the potential impact of this dramatic turn of events on the presidential race.

"There are more questions than answers right now," admitted a top Democratic strategist and close Biden ally. "I don't think anyone knows how this will turn out, even this week. There are so many unknowns," as reported by The Hill.

The debate over Biden's candidacy, particularly concerning his age and mental acuity, has been temporarily shelved. Multiple Democratic sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the sensitivity of the topic in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

While discussions about Biden potentially withdrawing from the race have dominated recent headlines and discussions, many Democrats, from lawmakers to donors, have chosen to remain silent on the issue for now.

"This is not the time," remarked a Democratic donor who had previously expressed reservations about Biden. "That's not to say it won't come back in a few days or next week. But it would be incredibly insensitive to have the debate on Biden right now."

"We all need to take a breath and see what happens," the donor added.

Amidst the sombre atmosphere following the assassination attempt, the focus has shifted from internal Democratic deliberations to broader concerns about how this event might reshape the political landscape as the Republican National Convention looms.

Another Democratic strategist predicted that the focus on Saturday's tragic events would "slow the public noise but I don't think it slows the private conversations.

"I've seen enough data to show my guy trailing. And the state-by-state numbers are really rough."

Political observers note that the pressure on Biden to withdraw from the race may diminish in the short term, given the national attention now fixated on the attempt on Trump's life.

"The clock is ticking and right now many Democrats won't focus on this as the nation is consumed with the assassination attempt," said Julian Zelizer, a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University. "Some will believe destabilising the ticket will be too hard to do."

Nevertheless, Zelizer cautioned that underlying issues for Biden remain and could worsen, especially as Trump emerges from the incident with renewed political vigor.

On Sunday, three national polls provided a mixed picture for Biden, showing him holding steady against Trump despite recent challenges. However, the aftermath of the assassination attempt could alter this dynamic significantly.

As the Biden campaign remains on hold, Republican strategist Susan Del Percio predicted a swift shift in focus as news of Trump's vice presidential pick and the commencement of the Republican convention dominate headlines.

"The question I wonder about is, what Republicans will do and say because Democrats will be more careful and they're way more responsible with their words," she commented.

"I can't imagine day one of the convention happening without fiery and ugly words about Joe Biden," she added. "That allows for a response from the Biden campaign. That's what's going to start the re-engagement frankly."

Since the attempt on Trump's life, Biden has assumed the role of consoler-in-chief, maintaining a stance of national unity even with his longtime rival. This approach was underscored by Biden's briefing inside the Situation Room and a planned address to the nation from the Oval Office.

Despite the temporary halt in campaigning, strategists view Biden's leadership during this crisis as potentially strengthening his candidacy.

"It helps Biden's argument," remarked a strategist. "He represents stability. He's managing a crisis. And in a way, he's answering the argument about his mental acuity."

"And that creates a contrast with Trump," the strategist added. "You can't count on Trump to be stable for so long. And when Trump starts Trumping, it's game on," The Hill reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)