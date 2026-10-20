Police Officers Rescue Unconscious Man From Burning House In Virginia

Four police officers rescued an unconscious man from a burning house in Culpeper, Virginia, on October 3. The officers entered the smoke-filled building after residents reported that one man might still be inside. Their efforts helped bring the man out of the burning house, reported Fox News.

When police officers reached the wooden house, heavy smoke was coming out of its windows. Residents living in separate apartments had gathered outside, but they told the officers that one man was missing.

Officer Ashley Sain immediately entered the house without protective gear and began checking the rooms. Officer Neal Coffey soon joined her.

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Body camera footage showed the officers running upstairs and finding a door locked from the inside. Smoke was coming through the gaps around the door.

Sain called out to ask whether anyone was inside, while Coffey used a small tool to open the lock. However, no one responded, and the officers could see flames and thick black smoke coming from the bedroom.

Sergeant David Cole and Officer Michael Beel also reached the second floor. Coffey crawled into the smoke-filled room, using a flashlight to search for the missing resident.

As the smoke became thicker, Coffey shouted that he could not see. He continued searching by moving forward on the floor until he found an unconscious man lying on a bed.

Coffey tried to wake him by pulling his arm and urging him to come with him. He then called out to the other officers, saying that they needed to get the man out and confirming that he was breathing.

Coffey struggled to move the man onto the floor, while Beel crawled into the room to help him.

Together, the four officers dragged the unconscious man into the hallway. A firefighter wearing protective gear then came through the smoke.

A team of firefighters carried the man out of the burning building.

The rescued resident was taken to a hospital and later transferred to a regional burn centre. His name and the cause of the fire have not been released because the investigation is still ongoing.

Three of the police officers were also treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and other injuries. They were released that evening.

According to Captain Kevin Tooley of the Culpeper Police Department, all four officers who entered the smoke-filled house were honoured with valor awards on October 14.