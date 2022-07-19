Police In China Catch Burglar Using DNA From Blood In Dead Mosquito

The cops found blood stains on the wall of the house where burglary took place. (Representative Photo)

The police in China caught a burglar in an interesting way. They found dead mosquitoes at the house where the theft had taken place and used the blood stains on the wall to trace him through his DNA. The burglar had squashed the mosquitoes while leaving the house, a report in Global Times said. The burglary took place in Fuzhou, in Fujian province, on June 11, according to the report.

The police said that when they arrived at the house, they found that the door was closed from the inside and that the thief had entered the apartment from the balcony.

Quoting the police, South China Morning Post (SCMP) said that the thief stole several valuable items. The cops also found that the man spent the night at the house after finding some noodles and egg shells in the kitchen.

There was also a used mosquito coil, along with two dead mosquitoes and bloodstains on the wall of the living room, SCMP said.

The blood samples were carefully extracted by the police from the wall and sent for DNA analysis. The police confirmed that the DNA samples belonged to a suspect with a surname Chai who has a criminal record.

The news left several Chinese social media users amused, who posted numerous comments on WeChat. "How dare he spend the night at the scene? This person really has serious psychological issues," one user commented, according to SCMP.

"It's revenge from the mosquitoes; I was wrong to think that mosquitoes are useless," said another.

The burglar was arrested 19 days after committing the crime, Global Times said in its report. The police were also able to find out that the man has been linked to three other theft cases.