Police In Australia Release Video Of Criminals Setting House On Fire

The police in Australia have released the security camera footage of the shocking moment two criminals set fire to a home in Perth. The fire erupted in a garage located on Fitzgerald Road in Morley, Perth's north-east, at approximately 4am on Wednesday, according to The West Australian. Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and launched an operation to douse the blaze, the outlet further said. Fortunately, the occupants of the house, including two adults and a child, managed to evacuate safely.

Officers from Arson Squad are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at a home in Morley this morning, Wednesday 5 July 2023. pic.twitter.com/rzAPRf8oqj — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) July 5, 2023

According to the CCTV footage, two individuals were observed igniting a broom and subsequently throwing it into the garage. The pair hastily fled as the part of the house became engulfed in flames, accompanied by billowing smoke.

The majority of the damage was reported to be localised to the garage and the front section of the residence.

The police received a call about the fire at the house around 5:15am and classified the fire as suspicious, The West Australian said in its report. They later established a perimetre around the area to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Detective Sergeant Chris De Bruin stated that the arson squad is in the initial stages of its inquiry. He informed The West Australian that the fire is being treated as a deliberately set act, with the CCTV footage indicating the potential involvement of the suspects who were seen walking alongside the house.

"There is significant damage, particularly to the roof area," the officer said.

Several neighbours reported hearing loud noises around 4am before noticing the carport ablaze. Udom Quartermaine, one of the residents nearby, initially mistook the sounds for gunshots. Upon looking out of his window, he saw flames emanating from the garage. He recounted, "People were panicking, shouting about the fire and ensuring everyone was safely outside."

Another neighbour observed smoke while peering out of the window and immediately rushed outside.

As a result of the incident, roadworks have been established between Coston Place and Weld Square on Fitzgerald Road to regulate traffic flow, said the outlet.

Authorities are urging locals with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.