Poland's Foreign Minister Mocks Elon Musk After His Feud With Trump

Radoslaw Sikorski took aim at Elon Musk in a post on X, saying "See, big man, politics is harder than you thought."

Poland's foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski takes aim at Elon Musk. (File)
Warsaw:

Poland's foreign minister poked fun at Elon Musk late on Thursday, returning to a social media spat from March after the Tesla and SpaceX boss spectacularly fell out with US President Donald Trump.

Warsaw's top diplomat Radoslaw Sikorski found himself embroiled in an extraordinarily public clash with Musk and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in March after he said Ukraine may need an alternative to the Starlink satellite service.

Amid a flurry of posts on his social media platform X, Musk had told Sikorski to "Be quiet, small man".

On Thursday simmering tensions between Musk and Trump exploded into a public feud, as the president threatened to cut off government contracts to companies run by the world's richest man. Musk suggested Trump should be impeached.

Sikorski took aim at Musk in a post on X, saying "See, big man, politics is harder than you thought."

There was no immediate response to the post from Musk.

