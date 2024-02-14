5 Interesting Facts About UAE?s First Hindu Temple To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi 

The iconic stone temple is located in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple, the first-ever Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The inauguration ceremony will start at 6 PM IST.

The iconic stone temple is located in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway.

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, let us take a look at 5 interesting facts about the BAPS Hindu Mandir: