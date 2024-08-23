All About BHISHM Cubes - Mobile Hospitals From India To War-Hit Ukraine

BHISHM Cubes are equipped with all the necessary medical supplies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered indigenously developed four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) Cubes to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the war-torn country. BHISHM Cubes contain essential medicines and equipment designed to provide medical care for emergency situations, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

BHISHM Cubes are portable medical units designed deliver essential healthcare services in disaster-stricken areas. According to an official statement, the cube has medicines and equipment for the first line of care for all kinds of injuries and medical situations.

"It also includes surgical equipment for a basic operation room that can manage 10-15 basic surgeries per day. The Cube can handle about 200 cases of diverse nature in emergencies such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, etc. It can also generate power and oxygen in limited amounts. A team of experts from India has been deployed to provide initial training to the Ukrainian side to operate the cube," the statement said.