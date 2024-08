All About BHISHM Cubes - Mobile Hospitals From India To War-Hit Ukraine

BHISHM Cubes are equipped with all the necessary medical supplies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered indigenously developed four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) Cubes to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the war-torn country. BHISHM Cubes contain essential medicines and equipment designed to provide medical care for emergency situations, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

BHISHM Cubes are portable medical units designed deliver essential healthcare services in disaster-stricken areas. According to an official statement, the cube has medicines and equipment for the first line of care for all kinds of injuries and medical situations.

"It also includes surgical equipment for a basic operation room that can manage 10-15 basic surgeries per day. The Cube can handle about 200 cases of diverse nature in emergencies such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, etc. It can also generate power and oxygen in limited amounts. A team of experts from India has been deployed to provide initial training to the Ukrainian side to operate the cube," the statement said.

PM @narendramodi handed over BHISHM Cubes to President @ZelenskyyUa. The indigenously developed BHISHM Cubes contain essential medicines and equipment designed to provide medical care for emergency situations.

The gesture underscored India's continued commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to war-ravaged Ukraine, it added.

Zelenskyy thanked PM Modi for the humanitarian assistance of the Cubes which will help expedite the treatment of the injured and save precious lives.

What Are BHISHM Cubes?

Initiated under the umbrella of Project Aarogya Maitri, BHISHM cube is a mobile hospital made through packing all essential medicines and equipment in cubical boxes (15 inches each) in a well-organised manner. They are arranged according to the types of injuries and medical issues that could be encountered in a war or natural disaster.

These cubes are then positioned on a framework that is adjustable, strong and permits multi-mode transport (by air, sea, land and drone). They can be carried by a person as their maximum weight is 20 kg.

#MIBePositive | 28-06-2024

Stories that Inspire!



➡️Introducing the #BHISHMCube: A Revolutionary Mobile Hospital



🔹The BHISHM Cube is a cutting-edge, portable medical unit designed to deliver essential healthcare services in disaster-stricken areas. This innovative solution is a… pic.twitter.com/W7aOrmo1wD — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) June 28, 2024

Equipped with all the necessary medical supplies, the BHISHM Cube can provide critical care to up to 200 casualties. They can handle cases of diverse nature in emergency situations such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, shock, apart from managing initial triage and classification, officials told news agency PTI.

It also has the ability to support basic surgeries and can also generate its own power and oxygen in limited amounts and duration, they added.

PM Modi Ukraine Visit

PM Modi held "productive talks" with Volodymr Zelensky with an assurance of contributing personally to ending its raging war with Russia. It is the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister after the country became independent in 1991. His trip comes amid Kyiv's fresh military offensive in Russia's western Kursk region.