PM Modi Receives Nigeria's GCON Award: 2nd Foreign Dignitary After Queen Elizabeth

In a significant move to strengthen diplomatic ties between Nigeria and India, President Bola Tinubu has conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This prestigious award is Nigeria's second-highest national honour, and it marks a milestone in the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The award was announced during a bilateral meeting held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, where Mr. Modi was warmly received by President Tinubu. The Indian leader arrived in Abuja on Saturday evening and was welcomed with the Indian Anthem, followed by a Guard of Honour and a 21-gun salute.

President Tinubu emphasised that the honour is "to signify our appreciation of India as Nigeria's partner."

This gesture underscores the strong strategic partnership between the two countries, which was established in 2007 during Dr. Manmohan Singh's state visit. Mr. Modi's visit is the first by an Indian prime minister since Dr. Manmohan Singh's state visit in 2007.

President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi will engage in bilateral discussions to further enhance collaboration in critical sectors. The two leaders will exchange signed MOUs to strengthen cooperation in key areas. The visit will feature delegation-level talks, marking a significant step forward in Nigeria-India relations.

This honour is the 17th international award conferred upon Prime Minister Modi, solidifying his reputation as a key player in global diplomacy. The Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) has previously been awarded to Queen Elizabeth II in 1969, making Mr. Modi the second foreign dignitary to receive this prestigious honour.

As Nigeria and India continue to foster their strategic partnership, this visit is expected to yield significant outcomes in areas such as economic development, energy, and defence. With over 200 Indian companies investing more than USD 27 billion in critical sectors in Nigeria, the bilateral relationship is poised for further growth and cooperation.