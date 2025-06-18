PM Modi Meets With World Leaders On Sidelines Of G7 Summit In Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with the leaders of South Korea, Mexico, South Africa and Australia on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here.

Prime Minister Modi held a pull-aside with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, officials said. "The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership by exploring new avenues for cooperation through partnerships in areas of trade & economy, critical & emerging technologies, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, culture & P2P among others," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

They also discussed regional & global issues, he said.

PM Modi also met with Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and shared perspectives on key global and regional issues, including priorities of the Global South.

It was the first meeting between the two leaders.

The prime minister also met with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. "Good to meet my friend, PM Albanese of Australia during the G7 Summit in Canada!" PM Modi said on X.

Sharing a photo of his interaction with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on X, Modi said he was happy to interact with him.

PM Modi was earlier welcomed by his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney as he arrived here for the G7 Outreach Session.

Earlier, Modi had said he would be discussing important global issues and emphasise the priorities of the Global South as he meets world leaders at the G7 Summit.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade.

