PM Modi Says Seeking US Trade Agreement "Very Soon"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that Washington and New Delhi are pushing to conclude a "mutually beneficial trade agreement," in remarks at a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump.

"In order to ensure India's energy security, we will focus on trade in oil and gas. Investment in energy infrastructure will also increase in the area of nuclear energy," Mr Modi said, noting the pact should be finalized "very soon."

