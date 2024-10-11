Advertisement

PM Modi Gifts Indian Handicrafts To Laos, Japan, Thailand, New Zealand Leaders

Among the notable gifts, PM Modi gave New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon a pair of majestic silver lamps adorned with rubies from Maharashtra.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
PM Modi Gifts Indian Handicrafts To Laos, Japan, Thailand, New Zealand Leaders
The gifts highlight India's artistry and craftsmanship
Vientiane, Laos:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an array of intricately crafted gifts, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage, to the leaders of Laos, Thailand, New Zealand, and Japan at the 21st India-ASEAN Summit, officials said.

Among the notable gifts, PM Modi gave New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon a pair of majestic silver lamps adorned with rubies from Maharashtra.

These gifts, which highlight India's artistry and craftsmanship, also included a vintage brass Buddha statue with mina (enamel) work for Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, a Patan Patola scarf in a Sadeli box for Naly Sisoulith, the President's spouse, a Kadamwood embossed Buddha head for Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and a malachite and camel bone box featuring a Radha-Krishna theme for his spouse.

Kadamwood is known for its durability and intricate embossing.

The vintage brass Buddha statue, gifted to President Sisoulith, is a masterpiece of South Indian craftsmanship, originating from Tamil Nadu.

Crafted by skilled artisans, it symbolises the deep-rooted influence of Buddhist philosophy across Asia.

Naly Sisoulith received a Patan Patola scarf, a fine double ikat textile woven by the Salvi family in Patan, Gujarat. Known for its vibrant colours and intricate design, the scarf is a timeless representation of India's ancient silk traditions, officials said.

For Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, PM Modi presented a low-height wooden table from Ladakh, a vibrant piece featuring intricate carvings that embody the cultural essence of the Himalayan region.

Meanwhile, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba received a silver peacock figurine, crafted with detailed nakkashi (carving) work from West Bengal.

Each gift, embodying Indian craftsmanship, highlighted the deep cultural ties between India and the ASEAN nations, celebrating centuries of artistic heritage, the officials said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Modi, PM Modi In Laos
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
India "Concerned" As Israel Hits UN Facility In Lebanon, IDF Puts Out Map
PM Modi Gifts Indian Handicrafts To Laos, Japan, Thailand, New Zealand Leaders
Europe To Impose Sanctions Over Iranian Ballistic Missile Transfer To Russia
Next Article
Europe To Impose Sanctions Over Iranian Ballistic Missile Transfer To Russia
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com