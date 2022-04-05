'Please Keep Sharing': NASA Astronaut's Photos Of Clouds Taken From Space Enthralls Internet

The photos posted by Kayla Barron on Instagram have been viewed more than 4,200 times.

A series of images posted by astronaut Kayla Barron from space are gaining traction on the internet. The images posted on her official Instagram handle show how clouds of different shapes and sizes look from space.

“I hope you aren't tired of seeing photos of clouds from space because I'm not tired of taking them yet. Which shot stands out to you this time?” she said in her April 1 post.

There are 10 pictures in the post, and nine of them are that of clouds. One picture shows the horizon just before the sunset.

These photos have been viewed more than 4,200 times since being posted and Instagram are craving for more.

“Please keep sharing!” one user commented. “But they are ALL beautiful,” said another.

“Thank you for sharing your view with us, simply AH-mazing!” a third user commented.

Barron's Instagram bio describes her as an astronaut working for American space agency NASA. Her profile page on NASA website says she reported from duty in August 2017.

“The Washington native graduated from the US Naval Academy with a bachelor's degree in Systems Engineering. A Gates Cambridge Scholar, Barron earned a master's degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Cambridge,” the NASA website further said.

Barron is currently serving as mission specialist of the NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which launched on November 10, 2021.

According to NASA, she was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and considers Richland in Washington to be her hometown. She enjoys hiking, backpacking, running, and reading.