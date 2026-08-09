Play Area Inaugurated At Indian Visa Centre In Bangladesh Capital

India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, has delivered on one of his first promises made after taking up the high-profile position in Dhaka.

A post on X by the high commission said that a new play area has been inaugurated at the Visa Application Centre.

"A mother's simple request can sometimes spark meaningful change. At his first inspection of the Indian Visa Application Centre, a mother appealed to High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi for a safe play area where children could stay while their parents applied for visas. Just a few weeks later, her request became a reality," the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.

"And today, she returned to inaugurate the very play area she had envisioned, along with her child. A small initiative, but one that reflects a larger spirit: India delivers. It is these people-centric efforts that bring India-Bangladesh ties to life, a relationship whose strongest foundation is its people," it added.

Focusing on people's benefit and people-to-people ties has been Dinesh Trivedi's vision, which he enunciated right after taking over as high commissioner.

Among the first decisions he announced after arriving in Bangladesh was the resumption of tourist visas for Bangladesh nationals.

"I am happy to announce that we are resuming our normal visa operations for tourist visas. Applications for tourist visas can be submitted from Sunday, 28th of June 2026," Trivedi had said in June.

"We will continue to facilitate medical visas in urgent cases on humanitarian grounds," he added.

The announcement has provided relief to thousands of Bangladeshi travellers seeking to visit India for tourism, business and family purposes, while also reinforcing bilateral exchanges between the two nations.

India issued roughly 6,000 visas daily through the India Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in Bangladesh in 2024. However, several centres had to curtail operations due to tense situations following Sheikh Hasina's ouster and law-and-order threats.

India used to process around 1.5 to 2.2 million visa requests from Bangladeshi nationals annually during normal diplomatic periods. But during the slump in ties, 1,500 visas were issued daily in medical, business, and emergency humanitarian categories.