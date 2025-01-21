Planetary Parade: 6 Planets To Align In Rare Celestial Event. How To Watch

A rare celestial event, where six planets will align in the night sky and be seen with the naked eye, will unfold in the next few days. Known as the planetary parade, it offers a stellar experience to space enthusiasts and stargazers, as per NASA. And it doesn't require a telescope, giving skywatchers the chance to witness a spectacular planetary gathering of Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

Planetary parade: When and where to watch

Astronomy enthusiasts will get a chance to see the planetary parade on January 21 and January 25, when four planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn - will be visible to the naked eye just after the sun goes down, while Uranus and Neptune will require a telescope. The best time to witness the stellar show is 45 minutes after sunset.

Venus and Saturn will light up the southwest, Jupiter will take centre stage in the southeast, and Mars will appear in the east. The planetary display will last about three hours, with Venus and Saturn eventually setting in the west. For the best viewing experience, find a dark location away from city lights and look towards the southwestern horizon.

How to identify the planets

Venus will be the most visible and brightest of these planets. Mars will look like a bright lightbulb because of its red colour. Saturn will appear as a tiny dot in the western sky, while Jupiter will also be similar but in the southern sky.

Uranus and Neptune can be seen as tiny, bright dots but will not be visible to the naked eye due to their distance from the other planets in the alignment.

When can you see Mercury?

Mercury, the planet closest to the sun, won't be a part of the celestial lineup. However, by February end, one can witness Mercury joining the planetary parade. The planetary alignment will be at its peak from February 28 to March 12, offering the best view of the celestial event.