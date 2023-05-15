Pita Limjaroenrat: 5 Points On Leader Likely To Be Next Thailand PM

The 42-year-old has been a dynamic presence on the campaign trail, capitalising on his youth and energy to reach voters disillusioned and yearning for change after eight years of military-backed government.

Educated in New Zealand and the United States, he studied at Harvard on an international scholarship, before going on to become an entrepreneur.

Mr Limjaroenrat's father died when he was 25, and he returned to Thailand to run his family's heavily-in-debt business. Mr Limjaroenrat was able to turn its fortunes around and later became executive director of transport and delivery app Grab Thailand.

In 2012 he married Thai TV actress Chutima Teepanat, and they have a seven-year-old daughter. The marriage broke down in 2019.