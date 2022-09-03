Pilot Threatens To Crash Plane In US, What We Know So Far: 5 facts

Here's your 5-point cheat sheet to this big story
BNO News reported the pilot has been identified as an airport employee who stole the Beech King Air C90 and took off from Tupelo, the birthplace of Elvis Aaron Presley.
A statement from the Tupelo Police Department said the pilot of a plane flying over the city had contacted a 911 operator and was "threatening to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main."
It said police had evacuated the sprawling department store as well as a neighboring store "and disperse people as much as practical." Police have been in contact with the pilot, the statement said.
A map from the FlightAware website showed what appeared to be the plane's course -- an erratic, zigzag pattern centered around Tupelo, a city of about 40,000.
But the police statement cautioned that "with the motility of an airplane of that type, the danger zone is much larger."