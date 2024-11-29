Pics: Gothic Grandeur Of Iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral, Gutted By Fire, Restored

French President Emmanuel Macron praised on Friday the more than 1,000 craftspeople who helped rebuild Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral in what he called "the project of the century", five-and-a-half years after fire gutted the Gothic masterpiece.

The 12th-century cathedral, one of the French capital's most beloved and visited monuments, will reopen its doors next week to tourists and to the Catholic faithful.

"Never before have we seen such a construction site. You all had your share in the project of the century," Macron told a gathering that included carpenters, stonemasons, art restorers, firefighters and donors.

"The burning of Notre-Dame was a national wound and you were its remedy, (restoring it) through determination, hard work and commitment."

The workers, who include members of the elite 'Compagnons du Devoir', a centuries-old guild of artisans considered France's finest, burst into joyful applause when Macron concluded his address with a final 'thank you'.

The reconstruction work restored the cathedral's spire, its rib vaulting, flying buttresses, stained-glass windows and carved stone gargoyles to their past glory, with the white stone and gold decorations shining brighter than ever.

It is a far cry from the evening of April 15, 2019, when TV viewers in France and worldwide watched with horror as the cathedral's roof and spire burst into flames and collapsed in a raging fire that also threatened the main bell towers, which narrowly avoided destruction.

On his visit to the site, Macron seemed deeply impressed as light poured into the nave through the renewed windows.

"This is overwhelming," he said as he toured the cathedral with his wife Brigitte, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and other senior officials.

'EXCEPTIONAL'

"It was an exceptional renovation project," stone-carver Samir Abbas, 38, told Reuters, relieved at having finished on schedule.

An opening ceremony - to which celebrities and heads of state have been invited - is planned for the evening of Dec. 7, followed by days of special Masses to celebrate the reopening and to thank those who helped save and rebuild the cathedral.

So much money poured in for the renovation from all over the world - more than 840 million euros ($882 million), according to Macron's office - that there are still funds left over for further investment in the building.

The Catholic Church now expects the cathedral to welcome some 15 million visitors annually.

"We are very eager to welcome the whole world under the roof of our cathedral," Paris' Archbishop Laurent Ulrich said in a message on the cathedral website, expressing the Church's gratitude to all those who helped save it.

"On the night of April 15, hundreds of thousands of people committed themselves to what then seemed an impossible bet: to restore the cathedral and give it back its splendour within the unprecedented deadline of five years."

The guest-list for the reopening ceremony has not yet been published, but one source familiar with the planning said U.S. President Joe Biden's wife Jill would come, while President-elect Donald Trump had not yet confirmed his attendance.

Parisians expressed excitement and relief at the prospect of the cathedral reopening.

"I'm so happy," said 50-year-old architect Sebastien Truchot, who lives nearby. "Whether you believe in God or not, Notre-Dame is a universal symbol, and it's amazing to have it back and to rediscover it."

Albert Abid, a bookseller whose stall stands on the quay, was shocked to see it burn five years ago. "It's a relief. Finally, Notre Dame is restored," he said.

