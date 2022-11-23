Photo Shows 100-Storey 'Hypertower' In Dubai, Set To Be World's Tallest Residential Building

The 'hypertower' will be taller than the 98-storey building in Manhattan.

A new skyscraper in Dubai is set to be crowed as the world's tallest residential building. Called Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, the building is a collaboration between Emirati property development company Binghatti and watchmaker Jacob & Co. Both the companies unveiled the designs of the structure on Tuesday and said in a joint statement that the aim is "to set a record as one of the tallest residential constructions in the world". The tower will have 100 floors, two more than the current title holder, Central Park Tower on 57th Street in Manhattan, according to a report in New York Post.

The 'hypertower' will also surpass the Manhattan skyscraper's height of 472 metres, according to developers.

"What Binghatti has done in real estate, by creating a brand through a distinct design philosophy and architectural identity is very similar to what Jacob & Co has done in the world of jewelry and horology," added Binghatti CEO Muhammad Binghatti. "Both our brands are born from the sheer desire to achieve what breaks boundaries."

The other eye-catching detail is the crown that will have diamond-shaped spires.

Services will include a concierge team offering a la carte service, bodyguard, chauffer and private chef, said the Post report. There are also plans of an "exclusive private club" equipped with an infinity pool and a lounge area.

The building will be located in the heart of Business Bay, the heart of Dubai's financial district. Five penthouses will be constructed on the top floor that will be "most luxurious and exclusive", the outlet quoted the developers as saying.

An opening date for the building has not yet been announced.