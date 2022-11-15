Photo Of Man With Longest Nose Goes Viral. Here's His Story

Thomas Wedders' photo appeared on Twitter last week.

Social media is a repository of strange content. This time, the users are stunned to know about the man with the longest nose. The story of Thomas Wedders gained social media's attention after a Twitter page called Historic Vids posted a photo of his head kept at Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum. In the November 12 tweet, the Twitter handle also said that Mr Wedders' nose measured 7.5 inches long. The Guinness World Records (GWR) website also has a page on the man, which says that he was a "member of a travelling freak circus".

"Thomas Wadhouse was an English circus performer who lived in the 18th century. He is most famously known for having the world's longest nose, which measured 7.5 inches (19 cm) long," Historic Vids said in its tweet.

"I mean... This is what makes Twitter so wacky & wonderful. Tweets like this. Thank you," one user said while commenting on the post. "He was also known to never have lost a race," joked another.

The GWR also acknowledged the achievement of Mr Wedders, saying on its website, "There are historical accounts that Thomas Wedders, who lived in England during the 1770's and was a member of a travelling freak circus, had a nose measuring 19 cm (7.5 in) long."

However, the record for the longest nose on a living person (male) belongs to Mehmet Ozyurek from Turkey. The record was confirmed by GWR in November last year, and it measures 3.46 inches.