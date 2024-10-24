Phones Of Journalists, Politicians, Diplomats Tapped In Mauritius Ahead Of Vote

A wire-tapping scandal has rocked Mauritius just weeks before the Indian Ocean island nation goes to the polls.

Phone calls by politicians, journalists, members of civil society and even foreign diplomats have been recorded and leaked online this month, local media reports said.

Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, said five well-known journalists were among those wiretapped and called for an independent investigation into who was responsible.

"Eavesdropping on journalists' telephone conversations and exposing them on social media constitutes a serious threat to their safety and the protection of their sources," it said in a statement on Thursday.

"As Mauritius is heading into legislative elections, RSF is concerned about these leaks, which point to a system of widespread wiretapping that does not spare media professionals."

Mauritius, a prosperous and stable democracy in a sometimes volatile region, will hold a general election on November 10.

RSF said Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and police had claimed the leaked calls were manipulated using artificial intelligence, but added that the five journalists had confirmed the authenticity of the conversations.

"The authorities are hiding behind the artificial intelligence argument because they are embarrassed," RSF quoted Nawaz Noorbux, news director of private radio station Radio Plus, as saying.

Mauritius Telecom issued a statement earlier this week in light of the phone-tapping allegations, saying the company "does not in anyway whatsoever, intercept, monitor, or manipulate any communication".

In the November 10 election, Jugnauth's ruling Militant Socialist Movement is looking to hold on to its majority in the National Assembly and give the prime minister a new five-year term.

Jugnauth took over as premier from his father in 2017 without going through a vote, before his coalition secured victory in the 2019 polls.

