18 Years On, A War Crime Investigation Haunts Trump's Defence Secretary Pick

Eighteen years ago, an operation targeting suspected al-Qaeda militants in Iraq took a dark turn when US soldiers killed three detainees under suspicious circumstances. At the centre of renewed scrutiny is Pete Hegseth, a former platoon leader in the brigade involved, now a US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defence.

The events of May 9, 2006, during Operation Iron Triangle, remain one of the most infamous examples of misconduct from the Iraq War. US Army soldiers reported killing three detainees, claiming they broke free of their restraints and attacked them. But a subsequent investigation uncovered a darker truth: the detainees had been deliberately released and shot as they fled. This led to court-martial, convictions, and a reprimand for Col. Michael Steele, the brigade commander, whose leadership and command culture were scrutinised.

Pete Hegseth, then a 26-year-old lieutenant in the Army National Guard, joined the 101st Airborne Division's 3rd Brigade Combat Team in 2005, ahead of its deployment to Iraq. Although he was not directly involved in the killings, his deployment with the unit exposed him to the fallout of military misconduct and its impact on the soldiers involved.

“Every single person that was involved in that has had an indelible mark left on them,” Col. Steele said in an interview years later, as per The Washington Post.

Interviews with Hegseth's peers paint a picture of a young officer navigating an intensely aggressive operational environment. The brigade, particularly Charlie Company – labelled “Kill Company” – earned notoriety for its combative tactics. The unit kept a tally of confirmed kills, including civilians, on a whiteboard, signalling a culture that, according to some accounts, blurred ethical lines.

Hegseth himself expressed discomfort with these tactics. In a 2009 interview with The New Yorker, he recalled challenging orders to enter buildings “hot,” or with weapons drawn, fearing civilian casualties. Yet, he also defended the need for aggressiveness, given the insurgency's intensity.

The operation targeted an al-Qaeda training hub on Lake Tharthar, believed to house associates of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the al-Qaeda leader in Iraq. Initial reports described a chaotic firefight, but investigations revealed that three detainees, captured during the raid, were executed.

Cpl. William Hunsaker and Pfc. Corey Clagett admitted to killing the detainees under orders from Staff Sgt. Raymond Girouard. Another soldier, Spec. Juston Graber, carried out what he described as a “mercy killing” of a detainee. The investigation uncovered a systematic effort to cover up the crimes, leading to convictions and prison sentences for those involved.

While Hegseth had already been reassigned to governance duties at the time of the killings, his association with the unit exposed him to the long shadow of the incident. Former colleagues describe a fractured morale, as many soldiers felt the Army had unfairly scapegoated the brigade.

In the years since, Pete Hegseth has become an outspoken advocate for US troops accused of war crimes, arguing that restrictive rules of engagement put soldiers in untenable positions. His defence of high-profile cases, such as that of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, aligns with his criticism of what he perceives as the military's failure to protect its rank-and-file soldiers.

As a media personality on Fox & Friends Weekend, Hegseth gained the attention of President-elect Trump, who sought his advice on cases involving troops accused of misconduct. Trump's 2019 pardons of soldiers convicted or accused of war crimes reflected Hegseth's influence and populist appeal.