Peruvian Congress Bans Miniskirts In Bid To Cover Up Prostitution Scandal: Report

The Peruvian Congress has banned its female employees from wearing miniskirts. shorts, jeans and other items of clothing to allegedly cover up a prostitution ring running in the parliament, according to a report in The Telegraph. The rather sexist decision was taken in the backdrop of the murder of Andrea Vidal, a former advisor to the Legal and Constitutional Office, who was shot dead by hitmen a few blocks from her home in December last year.

The 28-year-old lawyer was allegedly involved in recruiting women engaged in prostitution to coordinate sexual encounters with high-ranking officials in Congress. The scandal was reportedly on the verge of being exposed when Ms Vidal was killed.

Though the investigation is currently underway, it is believed that the ring was run by Jorge Luis Torres Saravia, the former head of the Legal and Constitutional Office of the Peruvian Congress. Mr Saravia claims he had nothing to do with Ms Vidal's murder and that the pair were "friends" after being sacked from his position.

According to a report by polling firm Ipsos, the Peruvian Parliament is one of the most disliked legislative bodies in the world with shocking approval ratings. 82 per cent of Peruvians opposed the tenure of parliamentarians, who have repeatedly rejected early elections which is currently scheduled for 2026. Only President Dina Boluarte had a higher disapproval rating, with 84 per cent not satisfied with her work.

Also Read | Peru's President Got A Nose Job. Now Lawmakers Want Her Resignation

'New low'

Over half of the 130 members of the Peruvian Congress are currently under criminal investigation for everything from bribery to domestic violence. The cases of sexual exploitation remain plenty as well with the leaders doubling down on the allegations.

Earlier this month, a 31-year-old woman claimed she had been raped by Jose Jeri of the Somos Peru Christian Democratic political party, at his country home.

While Mr Jeri claimed innocence, Congressman Edwin Martinez came to his rescue and accused the woman who reported being raped by his colleague of not knowing how to behave.

"The two men should have controlled the girl so that she would not drink so much, which can lead to these types of situation taking place. And the young lady should also have controlled herself a little, because when drunk they lose their equanimity and start to highlight those ugly aspects that people can sometimes have," said Mr Martinez.

Civil society groups in the South American nation argue that instead of addressing the real issues, the introduction of the miniskirt ban marks a new low for the parliament and its leaders.