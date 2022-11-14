Istanbul Street Blast Suspect Arrested Day After 6 Killed: Report

Six people were killed and 81 others wounded in Sunday's explosion.

The person who left the bomb that caused Istanbul's explosion was arrested by the police, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday according to state-run Anadolu agency's English-language Twitter account.

Six people were killed and 81 others wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in Istiklal Avenue in central Istanbul in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that "smells like terrorism".

