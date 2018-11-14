People Raise Over $1 Billion For Causes On Facebook

Over 20 million people have either donated to or started a fundraiser on Facebook. (File)

Facebook today said its charitable giving tools have helped people raise over $1 billion in the last three years.

Over 20 million people have either donated to or started a fundraiser on Facebook.

The social network also announced that it was bringing the non-profit fundraising tools to Canada and Australia.

"Our nonprofit and personal fundraising tools are now available in 20 countries," Naomi Gleit, Facebook's Vice-President for Social Good, said in a statement.

People use Facebook's charitable giving tools for non-profit and personal causes.

Facebook introduced these tools in 2015. However, they are not available in India.

"Our non-profit community also continues to grow, and there are now over 1 million nonprofits in 19 countries that can receive donations directly through Facebook," Gleit added.

With fundraisers both big and small, people have made a lasting difference in their communities.

Save the Children, for example, raised more than $7.5 million over the past two years, which contributed to helping 6.5 million children in crisis across 60 countries.

Similarly, No Kid Hungry raised over $5 million from more than 200,000 donors on Facebook to help feed kids across the US, Facebook said.