Concerned Over China's 'Increasingly Risky' Actions In Asia: Pentagon

The Pentagon voiced concern on Sunday over the Chinese military's "increasingly risky and coercive activities" in Asia.

"We remain concerned about the PLA's increasingly risky and coercive activities in the region, including in recent days," said Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder, who is with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a security conference in Singapore.

