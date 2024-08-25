Explained: The Case Against Telegram CEO That Got Him Arrested In France

Pavel Durov, the CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram, was arrested by French police on Saturday evening at Le Bourget airport, located just north of Paris. The 39-year-old Franco-Russian billionaire, who had arrived from Baku, Azerbaijan, is expected to appear in court on Sunday to face serious allegations, sources informed AFP.

Why was Pavel Durov arrested?

The arrest comes as part of a preliminary investigation headed by France's OFMIN (Office for Preventing Violence Against Minors). The office had issued a warrant for Mr Durov's arrest, citing allegations that include money laundering, drug trafficking and the sharing of child sexual abuse content on Telegram. The platform's lack of moderation and its alleged use by criminal groups have been central to the investigation.

Local news outlets BFMTV and TF1 reported that the investigation focused on Telegram's potential exploitation by criminal entities, as well as Mr Durov's alleged failure to implement effective measures to prevent illegal activities on the platform.

American commentator Tucker Carlson stated that the Telegram CEO was arrested for refusing to "censor the truth."

"Pavel Durov sits in a French jail tonight, a living warning to any platform owner who refuses to censor the truth at the behest of governments and intel agencies," he wrote on X.

Pavel Durov left Russia when the government tried to control his social media company, Telegram. But in the end, it wasn't Putin who arrested him for allowing the public to exercise free speech. It was a western country, a Biden administration ally and enthusiastic NATO member,… https://t.co/F83E9GbNHC — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2024

'Russia's Mark Zuckerberg'

Pavel Durov, often referred to as "Russia's Mark Zuckerberg", has a long history of defying government demands. Before founding Telegram, he created Vkontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network, but was forced to leave the country in 2014 after refusing to comply with government orders to hand over data on Ukrainian protesters. Since then, Mr Durov has lived in various countries, eventually settling in Dubai, where Telegram is headquartered.

His stance on privacy and his refusal to censor content on Telegram have made him a controversial figure. In an interview earlier this year with Tucker Carlson, Mr Durov stressed on his commitment to keeping Telegram "neutral" and free from geopolitical influence.

Ep. 94 The social media app Telegram has over 900 million users around the world. Its founder Pavel Durov sat down with us at his offices in Dubai for his first on-camera interview in almost a decade. pic.twitter.com/NEb3KzWOg8 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 16, 2024

'Enough of Telegram's impunity'

On Saturday, one of the investigators said that they were surprised Durov came to Paris knowing he was a wanted man. "Enough of Telegram's impunity", the investigator stated, as per AFP.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that it is taking steps to "clarify" the situation, particularly whether the founder of Telegram has indeed been detained. Pavel Durov, who became a naturalised French citizen in August 2021, also holds citizenship in the United Arab Emirates.

About Telegram

Telegram is known for its end-to-end encryption and commitment to user privacy. It has become one of the most downloaded apps globally, with nearly one billion users. Its focus on security has made it a preferred platform for users who prioritise privacy, but this same feature has also made it attractive to criminal organisations and extremist groups.

In recent years, Telegram has faced criticism for allowing the spread of disinformation, extremist content and illegal activities, including far-right activism that has sparked violence. Despite these controversies, the platform remains popular, particularly in regions like Russia, Ukraine and other former Soviet states, including in conflict zones, where it serves as a vital tool for communication.