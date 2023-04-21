Patricia Rite, Spanish TikTok Star, Dies Of Skin Cancer At 30

Patricia Rite was famous for her fashion and beauty content on social media. (File)

Patricia Rite, a Spanish influencer who documented her entire skin cancer journey, has died at the age of 30.

The social media star's family confirmed the news in a statement, which was carried by several news outlets.

"Patricia left us. Her mother and her relatives ask for respect in these hard times," her family said in the statement.

"Thank you to all the people, who in one way or another, gave her support and love during this time, directly or indirectly," they added.

Patricia Rite, famous for her TikTok videos, frequently posted fashion and beauty related content on her TikTok and Instagram pages where she collectively had over 3,40,000 followers.

She also appeared on the Spanish reality TV dating show "Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa."

She posted her last video on Instagram on April 5 from the hospital bed.

"Busy week, I was going to be treated on Tuesday but was finally admitted to hospital and treated on Friday," she explained. "Since then, bad vomiting with an achy body until yesterday. I couldn't move from the bathroom and I felt terrible."

"Today, I feel a little stronger. Since yesterday, I haven't vomited and I've started eating, which I hadn't done since Friday, and I'm starting to improve. Let's go little by little", she added.

After she was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago, she used her social accounts to spread awareness about skin cancer and document her final months.

Her fans around the world are devastated over the loss.