Yvon Chouinard: 5 Points On The Man Who Donated His Company To Fight Climate Change

Mr Chouinard was born in 1938 in US state of Maine. His father was a French-Canadian from Quebec. He moved to California in 1946. It was there, in a falcon-watching club, that a few years later he discovered his passion for rock climbing.

He created Chouinard Equipment in 1965 with a partner, which quickly became a reference group in the climbing world.

Mr Chouinard officially launched Patagonia in 1973. The group has since diversified, with subsidiaries in food, media, surfboards, investments in like-minded startups and recycling used clothes.

According to New York Times, Mr Chouinard doesn't own a computer or cellphone and divides his time between two modest houses in California and Wyoming.