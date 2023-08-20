Passenger Says American Airlines Crew 'Snatched' 3-Year-Old Nephews Snack Box, Airline Responds

The snack box which belonged to her nephew.

A passenger travelling on American Airlines has claimed that one of the flight attendants "snatched" her three-year-old nephew's snack box of unwrapped food. The user, who goes by the handle @dynamicallydara, took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and narrated the ordeal.

In a tweet, she said, "Flew @AmericanAir today w/a 3 yr old & his snack box of unwrapped food. flight attendant walked by, snatched it without asking, & took it to show a friend seated near the front of the plane. Was gone several minutes. I had to throw it all out. Im incensed! Contacting corporate." She posted a picture of the snack box which contained different unwrapped snacks, including crackers and cereal.

Dara said she was playing a game on her nephew's iPad while the snack box was on the tray in front of him. The flight attendant "grabbed" the package and stated she was "going to show" it to the flight attendant at the front of the flight. "I thought she was reaching for the trash on my tray but instead grabbed my nephew's snack box with all his food in it & INFORMS me that her friend travelling in the front of the plane is a new grandmother,& she was 'going to show her this'. Before I could finish processing her statement, she snatched the snack box & walked off," she added.

She added that she had "no idea who or what his food was exposed to" while it was out of her sight and had to "throw it all away when she finally returned with it". After they reached the destination, the user claimed she spoke to the flight attendant and told her that she understood the "fascination" with the snack box, however, it was not okay for her to "just grab someone's personal property".

According to Dara, the flight attendant explained and said, "Oh I had just washed my hands". "I told her that was not the point at all. She should not help herself to people's personal items. She "apologised" but continued to explain why her behaviour was okay. Her hands were clean. It was her friend. Her friend is a new grandmother, Her rationalizations negate any apology, as she was clearly not sorry and felt she had every right to help herself to our belongings" she said in the thread.

Responding to the same, American Airlines apologised and said, "What an adorable snack box! Our apology the crew member took it from you without asking first."