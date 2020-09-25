4 Hurt In Paris Knife Attack Near Charlie Hebdo's Former Offices: Report

Two of the victims were in a critical condition, the Paris police department said (Representational)

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a knife attack in Paris Friday near the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, a source close to the investigation told AFP.

Two of the victims were in a critical condition, the Paris police department said, adding two suspects were on the run.

The stabbing came as a trial was underway in the capital for alleged accomplices of the authors of the January 2015 attack on the Charlie Hebdo weekly that claimed 12 lives.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)