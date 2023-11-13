'Parachute Aid Into Gaza': Palestinian PM's Request To UN, European Union

Palestine PM called on the EU and the UN to "parachute aid" into the Gaza Strip. (File)

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday called on the European Union and the United Nations to "parachute aid" into the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by fighting between Israel and Hamas.

"I call on the United Nations and the European Union to parachute aid into the Gaza Strip, especially the north," he said, referring to the area where fighting is most intense.

