Japan's Panasonic To Cut 10,000 Jobs: Reasons For Layoffs And What's Next For The Tech Giant

Panasonic Layoffs: Panasonic Holdings, a Japanese electronics giant, is cutting around 10,000 jobs globally, with 5,000 positions eliminated in Japan and 5,000 overseas. Panasonic's decision to cut around 10,000 jobs represents about 4% of its global workforce of approximately 230,000 employees. As per the company, this significant restructuring effort aims to boost profitability and streamline operations. The company expects to incur restructuring costs of approximately $896 million but anticipates a profit increase of $1 billion by March 2027 and $2.1 billion by March 2029, as per Reuters.

The layoffs will take place between now and March 2026 after reviewing “operational efficiency,” mainly in sales departments. The cuts will come through consolidation of sales and indirect operations as well as sites, business terminations and employees in Japan taking early retirement, the company said. The company has assured that all layoffs will be carried out in line with labour laws and regulations in each country.

What Panasonic Said

The decision to cut 10,000 jobs globally is a strategic move to boost profitability and operational efficiency in a highly competitive market. Panasonic Holdings CEO Yuki Kusumi said in an interview with Japan's Nikkei newspaper in April that "layoffs are necessary to achieve better performance than other companies."

Mr Kusumi also said he would return roughly 40% of his compensation amid the job cuts.

"In terms of management reform, toward transformation into an organisation where individual employees create higher productivity, the Company will thoroughly review operational efficiency at each Group company, mainly in sales and indirect departments, and reevaluate the number of organisations and personnel needed. In addition, the Company will promote the termination of loss-making businesses with no prospects of improving profit, as well as the integration and closing of sites," the company said in a statement.

Other Reasons Behind The Layoffs

The move also responds to multiple pressures: a sluggish consumer electronics market, where Panasonic's TVS, refrigerators, and microwaves face intense competition from Chinese rivals like Haier and Midea, and shrinking margins.

A slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) demand has also hit Panasonic's battery business, a key growth area supplying Tesla, Mazda, and Subaru. Additionally, global economic uncertainties, including potential U.S. trade tariffs, add complexity, though Panasonic's forecasts don't yet account for these.

To stay competitive, Panasonic is pivoting resources toward high-growth areas like AI, biometrics (e.g., facial recognition systems for Expo 2025 Osaka), and energy storage, while exiting low-margin or loss-making segments.

The Restructuring Plan

Panasonic's restructuring plan involves consolidating and streamlining indirect functions, technology projects, and departments to boost profitability. In its consumer electronics business, the company aims to improve profitability by building "global-standard cost capabilities" and consolidating certain departments. Panasonic will also optimise its IT investments.

These measures are expected to yield a minimum profit improvement of $1 billion, with $483 million of that coming from the job cuts. However, the company notes that actual results may vary depending on the number of employees affected and other factors.

Why The Layoffs Matter?

Panasonic's restructuring move aligns with industry trends, as other tech and industrial giants also implement significant measures to adapt to changing consumer demands, supply chain challenges, and the shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

1. Industry Shift: Panasonic's job cuts reflect the broader industry trend of restructuring to adapt to changing consumer demands, technological advancements, and sustainability requirements.

2. Economic Impact: With 10,000 jobs at stake, the layoffs will have significant economic implications for affected employees, their families, and local communities.

3. Company Restructuring: The move indicates Panasonic's efforts to streamline operations, reduce costs, and focus on high-growth areas like electric vehicle batteries and artificial intelligence.

4. Market Competitiveness: The layoffs demonstrate Panasonic's attempt to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market, where companies must innovate and optimise to survive.

5. Global Workforce Trends: Panasonic's decision contributes to the growing trend of layoffs and restructuring in the tech and industrial sectors, highlighting the challenges companies face in adapting to changing market conditions.

Pioneering electronic appliances from rice cookers to batteries to video recorders, the brand became a global household behemoth in the latter half of the 20th century.

