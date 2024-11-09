Pak Shuts Parks, Museums As Air Quality Worsens, Multans AQI Crosses 2,100

Pakistan's Punjab government in a bid to combat the hazardous smog conditions in the province, shut down amusement parks and museums for 10 days, from November 8 to 17, ARY News reported.

As per the ban imposed on Friday, the districts affected by this ban include Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Chiniot, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh, ARY News reported. Lodhran, Vehari, and Khanewal districts are also under smog-related restrictions.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's air pollution reached an alarming level, with seven cities topping the list of the world's most polluted cities, as per ARY News. Pakistan's meteorologists predicted worsening smog conditions due to low wind speeds of 11km/h around Lahore and 7km/h near Multan.

Multan's air quality had an AQI score of 2,135, and that of Lahore was 676. Peshawar, Islamabad, Hariput, Rawalpindi and Karachi fell under the 'hazardous air quality' category, ARY News reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Lahore ranked number one on the most polluted city rankings, released by IQAir at a staggering 784.

Lahore's atmosphere has remained dangerous for its residents for weeks following its position as one of the cities with the world's highest AQI. The pollution levels have time and again touched 1,000 for the city.

As per Geo News, the prolonged exposure has increased hospital admissions for respiratory issues, with Lahore and other cities like Multan, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Gujranwala severely affected.

The persistent dangerous atmosphere has made it difficult for citizens to breathe, leaving them vulnerable to respiratory diseases, as they struggle to continue with their daily activities.

Doctors have advised the residents of Lahore to wear masks when stepping outside their homes.

Geo News reported that private and government educational institutions, teaching up to the higher secondary level, in the city as well as other districts of Pakistan's Punjab have also been closed by the government till November 17, as per notification.

Meanwhile, the Punjab education department has ordered to keep tuition centres and academies closed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)