Pakistan's Army Has 'Mastered The Art Of A Non-Coup Coup': Former Top Diplomat

Explaining his remark, Mr Haqqani said, Pakistan's Army knows "how to run affairs without actually taking over power directly...for this they use an assortment of Pakistani political characters and operators."
Mr Haqqani spoke about Pakistan's chaotic administration but singled out Pakistan's evicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as not being one of those "operators".
Mr Haqqani, who is currently a Director for South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute, made these comments while speaking in New Delhi at an event organised for the launch of his book 'Reimagining Pakistan: Transforming a Dysfunctional Nuclear State'.
At the event, which was also attended by Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, the former Pak diplomat cautioned India about the current "unstable" state of affairs in Pakistan.
He also said that Pakistan should not be obsessed about India and its rise, saying, Pakistan should "take a cue from Belgium, which is not obsessed with matching their military might with France."
Mr Haqqani went on to say that Pakistan needs to "absolutely shut down" terror infrastructure and terror outfits if it aspires to become a prosperous nation.
(With inputs from ANI)