Pakistani Pilots Banned From Air France Flights To Israel After flydubai Case

Air France has barred Pakistani pilots and cabin crew from operating flights to and from Israel, as the country steps up enforcement of restrictions on airline staff holding citizenship of nations with which it has no diplomatic relations.

US carrier United Airlines and Czech airline Smartwings have also moved to comply with the rules, raising questions about how nationality-based restrictions could affect international airline operations.

The stricter enforcement follows a cockpit attack by an Omani co-pilot aboard a flyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026. The co-pilot allegedly attacked the Indian captain in an attempt to seize control of the aircraft.

Oman is among the countries that do not have diplomatic ties with Israel.

Reports published on October 13 by French investigative outlet Mediapart and aviation intelligence company ch-aviation said Air France and United Airlines had informed their flight and cabin crew about the restrictions.

While Air France has confirmed it is complying with the Israeli requirements, United has incorporated them into its crew-planning procedures.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight Turned Back Over Pilot's Nationality

The impact of the stricter enforcement became apparent on Tuesday, when Israeli authorities ordered an Ethiopian Airlines flight to turn back after identifying an Indonesian pilot on board.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the aircraft was about an hour into its journey and still in Ethiopian airspace when the order was issued.

The flight returned to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, where the pilot was replaced. The aircraft subsequently departed again and landed in Tel Aviv.

Indonesia, a Muslim-majority country, does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. Its nationals are among those covered by the restrictions.

Ethiopian Airlines described the incident as a mistake, saying it had been unaware that the pilot was prohibited from operating flights to Israel.

Pakistan Among 31 Countries Covered By Restrictions

According to reports by Mediapart and Israeli media, the restrictions cover 31 Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon and Niger.

The rules apply to pilots and cabin crew who hold the nationality of the countries concerned, including those who possess dual citizenship.

Israel's Ministry of Transport and Road Safety notified foreign airlines about the requirements on October 1, according to Israeli broadcaster N12.

Although the restrictions existed before the September 30 FlyDubai incident, they were reportedly not enforced as strictly. Israeli authorities largely relied on foreign airlines to ensure that crew members from restricted countries were not assigned to flights serving Israel.

The recent incidents appear to have prompted a tougher approach, with airlines now having to account for the rules when assigning staff to affected routes.

Air France Asks Crew To Disclose Second Nationality

Air France has informed employees about the new requirements and confirmed its compliance to Doha-based broadcaster Al Jazeera.

"Like all airlines, Air France is required to comply with the entry regulations established by the authorities of the countries it serves, both for its customers and employees," the airline told Al Jazeera.

It also said employees concerned by the restrictions had been informed of the new regulations introduced by Israeli authorities for flights to Tel Aviv.

Mediapart reported that Air France had instructed employees to disclose any second nationality, warning that failing to do so could lead to disciplinary action.

The airline had initially considered asking crew members to voluntarily declare whether they fell under the restrictions. However, Alter, the union representing flight deck crew, opposed the proposal.

In a leaflet to its members, the union argued that the approach would amount to "discrimination based on nationality".

United Updates Crew-Planning Procedures

United Airlines has also informed pilots and cabin crew about the nationality-based restrictions, reportedly asking employees from the affected countries to arrange changes to their assignments.

The airline is incorporating the requirements into its crew-planning systems to ensure that staff covered by the rules are not assigned to flights to and from Israel.

According to reports, a memo circulated to employees also cautioned that the list of restricted nationalities might not be exhaustive.

Smartwings, the largest airline in the Czech Republic, has separately confirmed that it will comply with Israel's requirements. The airline said, however, that its crew assignments and operations had not been affected so far.