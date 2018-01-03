Pakistan Test Fires Indigenously-Built Naval Cruise Missile Harba

"The missile is capable of hitting its target from surface to surface and ground assault," the navy said.
The indigenously-built missile was launched from PNS Himmat and it successfully hit the target, it said.
Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the test launch.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the Pakistan Navy will ensure defence of the country's shores and interests.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)