Imran Khan Going Around The World To 'Beg' For Funds: Sindh Leader

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has secured financial aid from Saudi Arabia and the UAE for his country

The prime minister of Pakistan is going around the world to "beg" for a bailout from an impending financial crisis, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said at a rally on Sunday.

Mr Shah, a leader of the Pakistan People's Party, said, "Imran Khan is going from country to country to beg (for financial aid)." Samaa TV reported he made the comment at a rally in Matli, Sindh province.

The Sindh chief minister said Mr Khan has given seats in the government to those without any experience in politics.

Last week, the UAE finalised a bailout package worth $6.2 billion to help Pakistan in tackling its balance-of-payments crisis.

Dawn reported that the package will be announced by the Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE, who came to Pakistan on Sunday on a two-day visit.

The package involves $3.2 billion worth of oil supplies on deferred payment, in addition to a cash deposit worth $3 billion.

Quoting a source, Dawn reported that the bailout package, finalised on January 3, was almost of the same size as that granted by Saudi Arabia in October last year.

The source said the package would help Pakistan to save $7.9 billion on oil and gas imports, accounting for more than 60 per cent of annual oil import bill of about $12 billion, from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan is also negotiating with Qatar to seek reduction in the prices of liquefied natural gas.