Pakistan Political Parties Fail To Name Caretaker Prime Minister The term of the current Pakistan government will expire on May 31 and the new government will be formed within 60 days.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi's term will end on May 31 Islamabad: Pakistan's ruling party PML-N and the opposition today failed to appoint a caretaker Prime Minister until the formation of a new government after the general elections in July.



The term of the current government will expire on May 31 and the new government will be formed within 60 days. During this period a neutral government having bipartisan support is set up, according to the law.



Basic responsibility to appoint a neutral prime minister vests with the leader of the house (Prime Minister) and leader of the opposition, who are required to hold consultations to agree on the name of a caretaker leader.



Opposition leader Khursheed Shah, who belongs to Pakistan Peoples Party, said today that he held five rounds of talks with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to form a consensus, but they could not agree on a single name.



He said that as per law he would ask Speaker of the National Assembly to set up a Parliamentary Committee comprising members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition members to create a consensus on a caretaker Prime Minister.



Mr Shah said the opposition will send its two nominees, including former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Zaka Ashraf and former foreign secretary Jalil Abbasi Jillani, to the committee.



"I will send the Speaker names of two lawmakers who should be part of the committee," Mr Shah said.



Similarly, the government will provide two lawmakers to constitute the committee and also sent its two nominees. So far, the government has not shared the names of its nominees.



Finally, Election Commission of Pakistan will be asked to appoint a caretaker prime minister out of the nominees of the government and the opposition in case the Parliamentary Committee also failed to agree on a single name.



The same process is adopted to appoint caretaker chief minister in the provinces.



Pakistan's Election Commission on Monday proposed July 25-27 as possible dates for holding the general elections in the country.



