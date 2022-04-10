LIVE Updates: Imran Khan Dismissed As Pak PM After Losing No-Trust Vote

No PM has ever served a full term in Pakistan, but Khan is the first to lose office this way.(FILE)

Imran Khan was dismissed Sunday as Pakistan's Prime Minister after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament following weeks of political turmoil. A new Prime Minister will be chosen Monday, with Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif almost certain to be picked to lead the country.

Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who was chairing the crucial session, said the nomination papers for the new prime minister may be submitted by 2 pm (local time) on Sunday and the scrutiny would be done by 3 pm.

No Prime Minister has ever served a full term in Pakistan, but Khan is the first to lose office this way.

Opposition supporters took to the streets early Sunday, waving national and party flags from car windows as they raced through the streets. There had been a massive security presence in the capital, but no incidents were reported.

Acting speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said 174 lawmakers had voted in favour of the motion, "consequently the vote of no confidence has passed".

Khan, 69, who was not present, lost his majority in the 342-seat assembly through defections by coalition partners and even members of his own party, and the opposition had needed just 172 votes to dismiss him.

